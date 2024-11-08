Gen. Chauhan launches Project Shaurya Gatha to conserve India’s military heritage

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Friday (November 8, 2024) launched Project ‘Shaurya Gatha’, an initiative of the Department of Military Affairs and the United Service Institution (USI) of India, to conserve and promote India’s military heritage through education and tourism.

It was launched at the second edition of the annual Indian Military Heritage Festival organised by the USI. The two-day festival, which was formally inaugurated by Gen. Chauhan, aims to engage global and Indian think tanks, corporations, public and private sector undertakings, non-profits, academicians, and research scholars focusing on India’s national security, foreign policy, military history and military heritage, a Defence Ministry statement said.

“Despite India’s long and rich military history and strategic culture, much of the general public remains unaware of the various facets of the nation’s military heritage and security concerns,” the Ministry said.

The Indian Military Heritage Festival seeks to bridge this gap in national discourse and the nation’s cultural calendar, it said, adding that it aims to enhance understanding of India’s military traditions, contemporary security and strategy issues, and efforts to achieve self-reliance in military capability through the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

Gen. Chauhan also released prominent publications on military topics, including ‘Because of this: A History of the Indo-Pak Air War December 1971’ by Air Marshal Vikram Singh (retd); Valour and Honour – a joint publication of the Indian Army and the USI of India; and War-wounded, Disabled Soldiers, And Cadets – a joint publication of the USI and War Wounded Federation.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) arranged a photo exhibition highlighting its journey and achievements in contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat through innovations in defence research. NCC cadets from across the Delhi-NCR area participated in the event.

