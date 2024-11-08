 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gen. Chauhan launches Project Shaurya Gatha to conserve India’s military heritage

Many people are still unaware of India’s long and rich military history, says Ministry

Published - November 08, 2024 08:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan addresses the second edition of the annual Indian Military Heritage Festival (IMHF), in New Delhi on November 8, 2024.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan addresses the second edition of the annual Indian Military Heritage Festival (IMHF), in New Delhi on November 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Friday (November 8, 2024) launched Project ‘Shaurya Gatha’, an initiative of the Department of Military Affairs and the United Service Institution (USI) of India, to conserve and promote India’s military heritage through education and tourism.

It was launched at the second edition of the annual Indian Military Heritage Festival organised by the USI. The two-day festival, which was formally inaugurated by Gen. Chauhan, aims to engage global and Indian think tanks, corporations, public and private sector undertakings, non-profits, academicians, and research scholars focusing on India’s national security, foreign policy, military history and military heritage, a Defence Ministry statement said.

“Despite India’s long and rich military history and strategic culture, much of the general public remains unaware of the various facets of the nation’s military heritage and security concerns,” the Ministry said.

The Indian Military Heritage Festival seeks to bridge this gap in national discourse and the nation’s cultural calendar, it said, adding that it aims to enhance understanding of India’s military traditions, contemporary security and strategy issues, and efforts to achieve self-reliance in military capability through the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

Gen. Chauhan also released prominent publications on military topics, including ‘Because of this: A History of the Indo-Pak Air War December 1971’ by Air Marshal Vikram Singh (retd); Valour and Honour – a joint publication of the Indian Army and the USI of India; and War-wounded, Disabled Soldiers, And Cadets – a joint publication of the USI and War Wounded Federation.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) arranged a photo exhibition highlighting its journey and achievements in contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat through innovations in defence research. NCC cadets from across the Delhi-NCR area participated in the event.

Published - November 08, 2024 08:11 pm IST

Related Topics

armed Forces

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.