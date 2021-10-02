National

Gen. Bipin Rawat meets Gen. Mark Milley at the Pentagon

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley. File | Photo Credit: AP
PRESS TRUST OF INDIA washington 02 October 2021 04:00 IST
Updated: 02 October 2021 04:00 IST

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat met his U.S. counterpart, General Mark Milley, here on Thursday and they discussed a range of issues, including ways to ensure regional security, the Pentagon said. “The two leaders agreed to continued cooperation in training exercises and creating more opportunities to increase interoperability between the two militaries,” Joint Staff Spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said in a readout on the meeting.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In National
USA
Read more...