Nationalwashington 02 October 2021 04:00 IST
Comments
Gen. Bipin Rawat meets Gen. Mark Milley at the Pentagon
Updated: 02 October 2021 04:00 IST
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat met his U.S. counterpart, General Mark Milley, here on Thursday and they discussed a range of issues, including ways to ensure regional security, the Pentagon said. “The two leaders agreed to continued cooperation in training exercises and creating more opportunities to increase interoperability between the two militaries,” Joint Staff Spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said in a readout on the meeting.
More In National
Read more...