Gen. Bipin Rawat meets Gen. Mark Milley at the Pentagon

washington

02 October 2021 04:00 IST

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat met his U.S. counterpart, General Mark Milley, here on Thursday and they discussed a range of issues, including ways to ensure regional security, the Pentagon said. “The two leaders agreed to continued cooperation in training exercises and creating more opportunities to increase interoperability between the two militaries,” Joint Staff Spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said in a readout on the meeting.

