National

Gen. Bipin Rawat meets Gen. Mark Milley at the Pentagon

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley. File   | Photo Credit: AP

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat met his U.S. counterpart, General Mark Milley, here on Thursday and they discussed a range of issues, including ways to ensure regional security, the Pentagon said. “The two leaders agreed to continued cooperation in training exercises and creating more opportunities to increase interoperability between the two militaries,” Joint Staff Spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said in a readout on the meeting.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2021 4:02:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/gen-bipin-rawat-meets-gen-mark-milley-at-the-pentagon/article36786987.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY