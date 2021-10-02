Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat met his U.S. counterpart, General Mark Milley, here on Thursday and they discussed a range of issues, including ways to ensure regional security, the Pentagon said. “The two leaders agreed to continued cooperation in training exercises and creating more opportunities to increase interoperability between the two militaries,” Joint Staff Spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said in a readout on the meeting.
Gen. Bipin Rawat meets Gen. Mark Milley at the Pentagon
PRESS TRUST OF INDIA
washington,
October 02, 2021 04:00 IST
