‘Gehri dosti’ says Israel PM about ties with India

Naftali Bennett

Jerusalem

30 January 2022 21:40 IST

Countries mark 30 years of diplomatic relations

Israel and India have a “gehri dosti” (deep friendship), Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said and thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for his “deep commitment” to the “strong and robust friendship”.

Describing the opportunities of collaboration between the two countries as “endless”, Mr. Bennett, in a special video message released on Saturday evening, stressed that “the ties between Israel and India are strong and together they will only grow stronger”, as the two nations celebrated 30 years of establishment of diplomatic relations.

“There is something I wanted to tell to all of the people of India,” Mr. Bennett said.

Wonderful partnership

“Israel and India have a “gehri dosti”, Deep Friendship. Today we honour 30 years of diplomatic relations between Israel and India. Thirty years of a wonderful partnership, a deep cultural connection, and military and economic cooperation,” he said.

Though India had recognised Israel on September 17, 1950, full-fledged diplomatic relations between the countries were established on January 29, 1992.

“I would like to thank my dear friend, Prime Minister Modi, for his leadership and deep commitment to this strong and robust friendship,” Mr. Bennett added.

“Our countries may be different in size but we share much in common — our rich history, the inherent warmth of our peoples, and our cutting edge innovation and technology”, the Israeli Prime Minister said.