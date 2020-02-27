Gehlot supports demand for Amit Shah’s resignation

JAIPUR

27 February 2020 03:16 IST

Rajasthan CM says the Union Home Minister did nothing to restore normalcy in Delhi

Lambasting the Bhartiya Janata Party government at the Centre over the ongoing violence in Delhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday extended support to Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s demand for Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation for his inability to control the situation.

“The Home Minister should resign on moral grounds as he did nothing to save lives and restore normalcy. Delhi has been burning and we see no action [from Mr. Shah],” Mr. Gehlot tweeted. He said the violence in Delhi was a result of “inflammatory speeches” and “provocative statements” made by BJP leaders.

‘Vicious environment’

Mr. Gehlot alleged that BJP leaders had purposely created a “vicious environment” of hatred and fear while the authorities remained a mute spectator. “The Central and Delhi governments must respond to questions raised by Ms. Gandhi. As a responsible Opposition party, Congress is ready to extend complete support in maintaining peace,” he said.

Pointing out the tradition of the ruling party taking along all others across the political spectrum, Mr. Gehlot said the BJP government had “zero interest” in confidence building measures, neither among the political parties nor with the citizens, even though it was in the national interest.

Liaison groups

Earlier, Mr. Gehlot directed the police force to remain vigilant on the law and order front and asked the Director-General of Police to hold meetings of community liaison groups at all police stations to ensure peace in their respective areas. “No anti-social element will be allowed to indulge in violence anywhere in Rajasthan,” he said.