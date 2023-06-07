GDP growth numbers and GST collection figures can’t hide economic distress: Congress

June 07, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - NEW DELHI

No amount of headline management with GDP growth numbers and GST revenues can hide the economic distress faced by a majority of Indians, the Congress said on June 6 as it cited a surge in the demand for work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the only time the demand for work under MGNREGA was more was during the once-in-a-century pandemic that reflected the economic plight in rural India.

“The Modi government does a huge song and dance about ‘record GST revenues’, which is nothing but an expected mathematical reality...but you won’t hear the drum-beaters talk about the record numbers of people demanding MGNREGA work in May -- more than 3 crore households,” Mr. Ramesh tweeted.

“No amount of headline management with GDP growth numbers and GST revenues can hide the economic distress faced by majority of Indians,” he added.

The Congress leader added that the level of economic distress in India was something that they “repeatedly witnessed during the Bharat Jodo Yatra”.