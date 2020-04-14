National

Gautam Navlakha surrenders before NIA in Elgar Parishad case

Activist Gautam Navlakha being arrested by the Pune police at his residence in Nehru Enclave in Delhi on August 28, 2018.

Activist Gautam Navlakha being arrested by the Pune police at his residence in Nehru Enclave in Delhi on August 28, 2018.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The civil rights activist has been accused under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for alleged involvement in the Bhima Koregaon riots in 2018

Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha surrendered before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday here after the Supreme Court had refused to extend his plea in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

Navlakha, who has been accused under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for alleged involvement in the Bhima Koregaon riots in 2018, was asked to surrender by the Supreme Court.

Also Read
Prof. Anand Teltumbde arrives at NIA office to surrender in Bhima Koregaon case, in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Anand Teltumbde surrenders before NIA

 

Editor of Mumbai-based Economic and Political Weekly journal for years, Mr. Navlakha was one of the five human rights activists arrested for alleged Maoist links and involvement in the Bhima Koregaon violence on January 1, 2018 but was granted protection from the arrest by the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court.

He was directed by the Supreme Court on March 16 to surrender within three weeks but he had moved a plea seeking extension of time on the ground that going to jail during the COVID-19 pandemic is “virtually a death sentence“.

Also read: Gautam Navlakha hopes for speedy, fair trial ahead of surrender to NIA

A Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra on April 8 had said the accused should have honoured its decision of dismissal of the anticipatory bail and the direction to surrender themselves within three weeks.

He has denied all charges against him.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 14, 2020 4:04:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/gautam-navlakha-surrenders-before-nia-in-bhima-koregaon-case/article31338641.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY