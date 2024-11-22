 />

Gautam Adani indictment: In-depth coverage

The Hindu brings to you a collection of all the stories on the issue of the indictment of Gautam Adani

Published - November 22, 2024 01:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A U.S. court indicted billionaire Gautam Adani and seven others including his nephew Sagar and three other executives on charges of fraud and bribery. The case pertained to a deal between Adani Green Energy and a U.S. seller for 12 gigawatts of solar power to be sold to various States. The charges came on a day when the firm planned a green bond launch in the US. The Adani subsidiary eventually cancelled the sale.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged Mr. Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group, with allegedly defrauding American investors and bribing officials. The SEC alleged that the bribery scheme was orchestrated to enable renewable energy companies Adani Green and Azure Power to capitalise on a multi-billion-dollar solar energy project awarded by the Indian government. The complaint charges them with violating the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws and seeks permanent injunctions, civil penalties, and officer and director bars.

Adani’s stocks nosedived as reports of a possible arrest of one of India’s richest businessmen loomed large. The Congress, which has repeatedly sought a JPC probe into the “Adani Mega Scam,” said its stand has been vindicated. The BJP, however, questioned the timing of the indictment.

This is not the first time Mr. Adani is facing a legal tussle overseas. There are at least six other deals such as the Carmichael coal mine project in Australia, and Sri Lanka’s windpower project.

U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Research in 2023 accused the Adani conglomerate of improper extensive use of entities set up in offshore tax havens and expressed concern about high debt levels. It followed up with another report this year alleging that SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband had undisclosed investments in obscure offshore funds in Bermuda and Mauritius, the same entities allegedly used by Vinod Adani to round-trip funds and inflate stock prices.

Videos
Watch: U.S. indictment: Adani’s legal storm explained
Adani Power, a part of the Adani conglomerate, had started supplying power to Bangladesh in April 2023. File 
World
After U.S. indictment, Adani Group will face greater pressure in Bangladesh over power deal, says expert
Kallol Bhattacherjee
Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani. File photo
Business
Adani Green scraps USD 600 million bond sale after promoter charged in alleged bribery case in U.S.
PTI
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. File
Business
U.S. charges Gautam Adani with defrauding investors, hiding plan to bribe Indian officials
Agencies
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar. File photo
Premium
Why Gautam Adani was indicted in the U.S. over alleged $250mn bribery scheme?
Aaratrika Bhaumik
Solar Energy Corporation of India CMD R.P. Gupta. Photo: seci.co.in
India
Gautam Adani indictment: No mention of wrongdoing by Solar Energy Corporation of India, says its chairman
PTI
Farooq Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. File
Jammu and Kashmir
Adani indictment a serious issue, Centre should probe it: Farooq Abdullah
The Hindu Bureau
Industrialist Gautam Adani. File
India
CPI(M) seeks CBI enquiry into Adani bribery allegations; CPI says U.S. indictment exposes Indian regulators
The Hindu Bureau
Kenyan President William Ruto said on Thursday (November 21, 2024) that he had ordered the cancellation of a procurement process expected to hand control of the country’s main airport to the Adani Group
World
Kenya cancels airport and energy deals with Adani group after U.S. indicts the tycoon
AP
The Adani Corporate House entry gate at Shantigram in the outskirts of Ahmedabad on November 21, 2024.
Gautam Adani indictment
A ‘bribery scheme’ to bag lucrative solar power contracts
G. Sampath
“As far as the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board was concerned, there was no commercial link with the Adani group of firms over the last three years,” Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji said on November 21, 2024. File
Tamil Nadu
No commercial link with Adani Group companies, says Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthilbalaji
The Hindu Bureau
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed the Adani group tried to enter Delhi’s power sector but was stopped by then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File
Delhi
Adani group tried to enter Delhi's power sector but Kejriwal stopped them: AAP's Sanjay Singh
PTI
Gautam Adani. Files
Industry
Gautam Adani faces five-count criminal indictment in U.S. for bribery, security fraud
Sampath G.
File photo of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy interacting with Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani.
Gaudam Adani indictment
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy accused of taking ₹1,750 crore for power purchase deal
Appaji Reddem
Videos
Unpacking the U.S. indictment against Adani | Watch live
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File photo
India
Adani indictment in U.S. vindicates demand for JPC probe, says Congress
The Hindu Bureau
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. File photo
Business
U.S. court issues arrest warrant for Gautam Adani: report
The Hindu Bureau
Gautam Adani indicted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with fraud, bribery, and corruption for allegedly defrauding American investors and bribing officials. File photo
Business
Gautam Adani US Indictment: Who are the seven others charged with defrauding American investors?
The Hindu Bureau
Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani. File photo
India
Gautam Adani U.S. indictment: What do we know so far?
The Hindu Bureau
On the allegations, BJP MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra said it was for the private company to issue a response in its defence, and that the law would take its own course. File
India
BJP dares Congress to approach court on the charges involving the Adani Group entity in the U.S.
The Hindu Bureau
Gautam Adani’s expansive business footprint did not come without controversy.
India
Allegations and scandals against the Adani Group: A timeline
The Hindu Bureau
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference, at AICC HQ in New Delhi on Thursday.
ADANI U.S. INDICTMENT
Rahul Gandhi demands immediate arrest of industrialist Gautam Adani
Sobhana K. Nair
Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad. File.
Industry
Adani Group: U.S. Department of Justice allegations baseless
The Hindu Bureau

