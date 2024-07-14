ADVERTISEMENT

Gaurav Gogoi appointed Congress’s Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha; Kodikunnil Suresh to be Chief Whip

Updated - July 14, 2024 01:09 pm IST

Published - July 14, 2024 12:28 pm IST

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said Sonia Gandhi has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Parliament Session, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress has appointed party leader Gaurav Gogoi as the party’s Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha. MPs Manickam Tagore and Md. Jawaid have been appointed as Whips and Kodikunnil Suresh has been appointed as the Chief Whip.

Announcing the decision on July 14, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informing him about the appointment of the Deputy Leader, Chief Whip, and two Whips for the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha.

Mr. Venugopal also congratulated the new appointees. “Guided by LOP Shri @RahulGandhi ji, the Congress and INDIA parties will energetically champion the people’s causes in the Lok Sabha,” he said in a post on X.

