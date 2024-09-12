ADVERTISEMENT

Gauhati High Court to hear petition on custodial death of Assam rape accused

Updated - September 12, 2024 10:20 am IST - GUWAHATI

Police claimed Taffazul Islam drowned while trying to escape from the scene of the incident on August 23

The Hindu Bureau

Gauhati High Court. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

GUWAHATI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gauhati High Court has fixed September 13 as the date of hearing a petition on the custodial death of an accused in a gang rape case that triggered a backlash against migrant Muslims in some areas of eastern Assam.

The police claimed Taffazul Islam, in handcuffs, drowned while trying to escape from their custody at the scene of the alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old girl at Dhing in central Assam’s Nagaon district at 3.30 a.m. on August 23. Islam and two others – Faridul Islam Khan and Golap Uddin, who were arrested later – were accused of raping the minor girl at the spot flanking a pond on August 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdul Awal of Nagaon district’s Barhheti village and the father of Islam filed the petition on September 10 seeking compensation for his custodial death and action against the police officials involved. He alleged that a police patrol party “forcefully picked” his son up at around 5 a.m. on August 23.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Two fugitives wanted for gang-rape in Assam arrested

“The petition cites violations of the Assam Police Act and non-compliance with National Human Rights Commission guidelines on custodial deaths. It also refers to Section 196 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, which mandates judicial inquiries for custodial deaths,” the petitioner’s counsel Zunaid Khalid said.

Alleging torture of his son in the lock-up at the Dhing police station, the petitioner sought a judicial inquiry into his death and called for a departmental probe against the officials for misconduct apart from the registration of a first information report against them.

“The case was scheduled to be heard by a division bench on September 11 but was rescheduled on September 13,” Mr Khalid said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US