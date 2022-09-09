Garba Pandals a medium for love jihad: MP Minister

Usha Thakur says all participants should carry IDs in order to enter garba venues

Terming garba events as a “medium for love jihad”, Madhya Pradesh Minister Usha Thakur on Thursday said that all participants should carry identity proof in order to enter garba venues.

“People in general and all organisations are aware that garba pandals have become a major medium for love jihad. That is why it becomes mandatory that no one enters a garba pandal by hiding their identity,” said Ms. Thakur, adding that this was both an “advice as well as warning”.

Garba is a traditional dance performed during the nine-day long Navratri festival that begins on September 26 this year. Garba events draw massive crowds across the State, including a large number of youngsters.

Over the years, ‘love jihad’ has become a recurring theme in the run-up to Navratri and even during the festival. Last year, the police had arrested four Muslim youth, including two students, at a college garba event in Indore after a large group of right-wing activists accused them of promoting “love jihad”.

Ms. Thakur, who heads the Culture and Tourism portfolio in the State Cabinet, herself has been vocal on the issue, raising it as early as 2014. As an MLA, she had asked garba organisers to check the identity proof of those visiting garba venues. Back then, she had claimed that lakhs of Hindu girls were converted the previous year during the festival.

‘Love jihad’ law

Between then and now, the term ‘love jihad’ itself has gained currency in Madhya Pradesh politics. Last year, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly passed the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill 2021 that penalises “religious conversion through marriage or any other fraudulent means”. Since then, there have been several instances where men have been booked under the law that is often referred to as the ‘love jihad’ law and provides for annulment of marriage and a prison sentence of up to 10 years.