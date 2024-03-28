Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest

March 28, 2024 11:16 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Banda/Lucknow

Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest on Thursday within hours after he was rushed to the Rani Durgawati Medical College in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district.

“At around 8:25 PM, convicted/undertail prisoner Mukhtar Ansari, son of Subhanullah, aged 63 was brought by jail staff in emergency department at Rani Durgawati Medical College in an unconscious state. The patient was treated by a team of nine doctors and given all possible medical facilities, but despite all the attempts for recovery, the patient died due to cardiac arrest,” reads the medical bulliten of Rani Durgawati Medical College in Banda.

Earlier also on March 26, the late Ansari was admitted to a hospital after he complained of abdominal pain and later discharged with his family alleging of him being ‘poisoned’.

Ansari, a five-time former MLA faced more than five dozen cases and was languishing in jail since 2005. He wields influence in Ghazipur-Mau-Varanasi region of eastern U.P. allegedly through a criminal syndicate and has been involved in rivalry with other strongmen of the regions.

In the last 18 months, the deceased has been convicted in seven cases by the U.P. courts. In June 2023, a MP/MLA court sentenced the former MLA to life imprisonment in the murder of Awadhesh Rai, the brother of U.P. Congress president Ajay Rai.

Earlier in April, 2023 the former MLA was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in connection with the cases of the kidnapping of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Nand Kishore Rungta and the 2005 murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, respectively.

U.P. government said it seized or demolished properties worth more than ₹600 crores related to the Ansari group and killed five criminals allegedly belonging to the group in encounters.

Prohibitory orders imposed

Uttar Pradesh police imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), curtailing large gatherings across Uttar Pradesh following the death of the former MLA Mukhtar Ansari.

In districts of Mau, Varanasi and Ghazipur, where the deceased wields influence for decades, U.P. police conducted flag march along with additional deployment of police personnel.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) condoled the death of Mukhtar Ansari. “Sad demise of former MLA Mr. Mukhtar Ansari. May his soul rest in peace. May the bereaved family members get the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Humble tribute,” reads a post by the SP on X.

