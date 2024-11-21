 />
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol arrested in U.S., lodged in Iowa jail

According to a recent update on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement website, Anmol Bishnoi is lodged at Pottawattamie County Jail in Iowa.

Updated - November 21, 2024 12:12 pm IST - Washington

PTI
Policemen escort Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol’s brother, at a court, in New Delhi on April 18, 2023. File

Policemen escort Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol’s brother, at a court, in New Delhi on April 18, 2023. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother Anmol, wanted for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and firing outside actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai home, has been arrested by U.S. law enforcement authorities and is currently lodged in a prison in Iowa.

Also Read | Lawrence Bishnoi: Building a crime syndicate 

According to a recent update on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement website, Anmol Bishnoi is lodged at Pottawattamie County Jail in Iowa.

No other details were immediately available.

Anmol, who was believed to be living in Canada and making regular travels to the U.S., is the younger brother of Lawrence, accused of running a global criminal syndicate despite being in jail. Lawrence is currently lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail, Ahmedabad.

Baba Siddique murder case: Punjab’s Fazilka-based person arrested, 24th arrest in case

Anmol is wanted in connection with several criminal cases, including the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Siddique last month in Mumbai's Bandra area. He was also allegedly behind the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home, located in the Bandra area, in April 14 this year.

India has asked for the extradition of Anmol. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) also recently announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Anmol.

Earlier this week, the U.S. State Department had declined to comment on the possibility of deporting Anmol, saying the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI.

"...it would be appropriate - if anyone is going to comment on such a report, it would be the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, not the State Department... They may - and they - and I prefaced it that way because they may decline to comment.  But I certainly am not going to comment on something that falls within their jurisdiction," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in response to a question on Anmol's possible deportation at a press meet on November 18.

A lookout circular was issued in April against Anmol, who had claimed responsibility for the firing incident outside Salman Khan’s residence.

An FIR was also registered by the NIA against nine accused, including the Bishnoi brothers, in August 2022 for being part of a conspiracy to “raise funds, recruit youth to carry out terrorist acts in the Union Territory of Delhi and other parts of the country” besides “targeted killings of prominent persons”.

Published - November 21, 2024 12:00 pm IST

