Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli Jail

May 25, 2023

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was brought to Delhi from Gujarat jail and lodged in the national capital's Mandoli prison early morning on May 25, officials said.

Bishoi has been sent to the Mandoli jail due to security reasons, an official said. This comes in the wake of the killing of Tillu Tajpuriya in Tihar Jail earlier this month and so, the jail administration took the decision to keep Bishnoi in a separate prison to prevent any possibility of a gang war, officials said.

Tillu Tajpuriya, an accused in Delhi's Rohini Court shootout case was stabbed to death by rival gang members in Tihar jail on May 2.

According to sources, Lawrence Bishnoi has been kept in cell number 15 of the jail. The notorious gangster was brought from Gujarat to Delhi airport amidst tight security at around 12:30 a.m.

Last month, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) got custody of Bishnoi in connection with a case of cross-border smuggling of drugs. The Magistrate's Court in Nalia, Kutch granted the Gujarat ATS a 14-day custody of Bishnoi. Previously, Bishnoi was also in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Punjab Police. Meanwhile, on May 24, the Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Jitendra Gogi syndicate after an encounter in the national capital.

The arrested had been absconding after jumping bail in an attempt to murder case in Delhi. Bishnoi, an accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Siddhu Moose Wala was arrested by the Punjab Police in 2022.