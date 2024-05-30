GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gangster Chhota Rajan convicted in 2001 case of murder of Mumbai hotelier Jaya Shetty

Jaya Shetty, who owned the Golden Crown hotel at Gamdevi in central Mumbai, was facing extortion threats from the Chhota Rajan gang

Published - May 30, 2024 04:20 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Gangster Chhota Rajan has been convicted for hotelier Jaya Shetty’s murder in Mumbai. File

Gangster Chhota Rajan has been convicted for hotelier Jaya Shetty’s murder in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: AP

A special court in Mumbai on May 30 convicted gangster Chhota Rajan in the case of murder of hotelier Jaya Shetty here in 2001.

Special judge for cases under the Maharashtra Control Of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), A.M. Patil, held Rajan guilty under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) provisions for murder.

The court is likely to decide the quantum of punishment later in the day.

Jaya Shetty owned the Golden Crown hotel at Gamdevi in central Mumbai. Shetty, who was facing extortion threats from the Chhota Rajan gang, was shot dead by two alleged members of the gang on the hotel's first floor on May 4, 2001.

The hotelier had been provided police protection after he reported receiving extortion threats from the Chhota Rajan gang.

However, his security was withdrawn on his request, two months before the attack.

