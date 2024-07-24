Gangopadhyay, Gogoi engage in fiery exchange over Godse

Former judge of the Calcutta High Court and BJP MP from West Bengal, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, got into a fiery exchange with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi during his maiden speech on the Union Budget, with some words uttered by him expunged from the record later.

The exchange occurred when Mr. Gangopadhyay was being urged to conclude his speech during the debate on the Budget by chairperson Dilip Saikia at which Mr. Gangopadhyay told the restive Opposition benches that he hadn’t asked them to stay to hear him out.

At this, Mr. Gogoi responded asking Mr. Gangopadhyay about his views on the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, Nathuram Godse. Mr. Gogoi made the comment with reference to a TV interview of Mr. Gangopadhyay wherein he had said that till he understood the motivation behind Godse’s action in killing Mahatma Gandhi, he could not choose between the two.

Mr. Gangopadhyay retorted with a pejorative reference to Mr. Gogoi, which was subsequently expunged, adding that Mr. Gogoi “knew neither about Gandhi nor Godse”; other sharp words were also exchanged. The matter was escalated to Speaker Om Birla who said he would look into it and the objectionable words were later expunged from the record.

