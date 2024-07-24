ADVERTISEMENT

Gangopadhyay, Gogoi engage in fiery exchange over Godse

Published - July 24, 2024 10:21 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Words were exchanged when BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay was being urged to conclude his speech during the debate on the Budget by chairperson Dilip Saikia

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi speak in Lok Sabha on July 24, 2024. Photo: YouTube/@SansadTV

Former judge of the Calcutta High Court and BJP MP from West Bengal, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, got into a fiery exchange with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi during his maiden speech on the Union Budget, with some words uttered by him expunged from the record later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow LIVE updates from the Parliament Monsoon Session on July 24, 2024

The exchange occurred when Mr. Gangopadhyay was being urged to conclude his speech during the debate on the Budget by chairperson Dilip Saikia at which Mr. Gangopadhyay told the restive Opposition benches that he hadn’t asked them to stay to hear him out.

At this, Mr. Gogoi responded asking Mr. Gangopadhyay about his views on the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, Nathuram Godse. Mr. Gogoi made the comment with reference to a TV interview of Mr. Gangopadhyay wherein he had said that till he understood the motivation behind Godse’s action in killing Mahatma Gandhi, he could not choose between the two.

Budget 2024: Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over 'neglect' of States; Nirmala Sitharaman hits back

Mr. Gangopadhyay retorted with a pejorative reference to Mr. Gogoi, which was subsequently expunged, adding that Mr. Gogoi “knew neither about Gandhi nor Godse”; other sharp words were also exchanged. The matter was escalated to Speaker Om Birla who said he would look into it and the objectionable words were later expunged from the record.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US