Ganga mission clears projects worth ₹638 crore

April 19, 2023 03:05 am | Updated April 18, 2023 09:15 pm IST - New Delhi

The Jal Shakti Ministry’s National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) cleared eight projects worth ₹638 crore on Tuesday.

The projects include the rejuvenation of river Hindon, a tributary of the Yamuna, stretches of which rank as among the most polluted in the country. This clean-up comprises four projects, worth ₹407.39 crore, approved for pollution abatement in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh. Once commissioned, the projects will stem the flow of polluted water into the Krishni river, which, as of now, discharges pollution from Shamli district into the Hindon.

The four projects in Shamli district are: (i) the construction of a 5 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP), 5 KLD (kilo litres a day) septage co-treatment facility, interception & diversion (I&D) and other works in Babri and Bantikhera villages; ii) 5 MLD STP, 5 KLD septage co-treatment facility, I&D and other works in Banat town; iii) 40 MLD STP, 20 KLD septage co-treatment facility, I&D and other works in Shamli town and iv) 10 MLD STP, 10 KLD septage co-treatment facility, I&D and other works in Thanabhawan town.

ADVERTISEMENT

A project for the development of seven ghats in Prayagraj was also approved in the executive committee meeting of the NMCG, as part of preparations for the Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh in 2025. The ghats include Dashashwamedh Ghat, Quila Ghat, Naukayan Ghat, Gyan Ganga Ashram Ghat, Saraswati Ghat, Maheva Ghat and Rasulabad Ghat. These ghats will have amenities such as area for bathing, changing room, universal access ramp, drinking water points, floodlights, kiosks and landscaping.

Two more sewage treatment projects were approved, one each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. In Bihar, a project to construct three sewage treatment plants (STP) (7 MLD, 3.5 MLD and 6 MLD), among other works, was approved at an estimated cost of ₹77.39 crore. These projects will prevent the flow of polluted water into the river Kiul, a tributary of the Ganga. In Madhya Pradesh, one project to construct a 22 MLD STP, 2.38 MLD common effluent treatment plant (CETP) and other works was approved at a cost of ₹92.78 crore. This project will prevent the flow of polluted water into the river Kshipra, which is sub-tributary of the Yamuna.

Another project for ghat development was approved for Haridwar, Uttarakhand where Akhand Param Dham ghat will be constructed at a total cost of ₹2.12 crore.