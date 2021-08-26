Ganesan to be sworn in as Manipur Governor on August 27

IMPHAL

26 August 2021 13:13 IST

Chief Justice of Manipur High Court will administer oath of office.

The decks have been cleared for the swearing-in ceremony of La. Ganesan on August 27 as the 17th Governor of Manipur.

Chief Justice of Manipur High Court V. Sanjay Kumar will administer the oath of office at a simple function to be held at Raj Bhavan at 10 a.m.

Incumbent Governor Najma Heptulla took medical leave on August 10. Sikkim Governor Ganga Prashad was sworn in on August 10 as the Interim Governor. Ms. Heptulla retired on August 20.

Born on February 16, 1945, Mr. Ganesan is a former RSS prachalak. He was also the BJP chief in Tamil Nadu. Besides, he is also a former member of the Rajya Sabha.

He arrived in Imphal on August 26.