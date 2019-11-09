Gandhis’ lives put in danger, says Congress

The Congress on Friday accused the Centre of endangering the lives of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and accused Prime Minister Narenda Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of being “blinded by personal revenge and political vendetta” to remove the security cover provided by the Special Protection Group (SPG) to the Gandhi family.

Senior leaders of the party indicated to The Hindu that all options were open, including moving court against the Centre’s move.

The Centre replaced the SPG cover at Rahul Gandhi’s 12, Tughlaq Lane residence with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and sent another CRPF team to Sonia Gandhi’s 10, Janpath residence to work out modalities. Mr. Gandhi, however, reacted to the development by thanking the SPG that was in-charge of their security for the past 28 years.

Rahul thanks SPG

“A big thank you to all my brothers & sisters in the SPG who worked tirelessly to protect me & my family over the years. Thank you for your dedication, your constant support & for a journey filled with affection & learning. It has been a privilege. All the best for a great future,” tweeted Mr. Gandhi.

At a press conference, Congress communication chief Randeep Surjewala said until August 29 this year, there were as many as four written communications from the SPG to Mr. Gandhi about possible threats to him from terrorists groups like the Khalistani groups, Islamist terror outfits and Naxals. “What has happened in the past 60 days for the SPG cover to be removed?” he asked.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are blinded by personal revenge and political vendetta in withdrawing SPG cover from Gandhis,” party general secretary K.C. Venugopal alleged.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs Anand Sharma told The Hindu the decision puts the Gandhis at risk.