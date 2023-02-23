Gandhis likely to stay away from Congress steering committee meeting 

February 23, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated February 24, 2023 12:45 am IST - New Delhi

In a clear signal to the party that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is firmly placed in the driving seat, the Gandhi family — Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra — are likely to skip the party’s steering committee meeting at the 85th Plenary in Raipur scheduled for 10 a.m. on February 24. The meeting will decide on whether elections will be held for the party’s top-decision making body — Congress Working Committee.

Mr. Kharge, 80, was elected as the Congress president in October last year. He is the first non-Gandhi to be in the post in 24 years. The elections for the post was held for the first time in 22 years and Mr. Kharge got over 84% votes against his rival candidate Shashi Tharoor.

In spite of these distinctions it is difficult to convince the party rank and file that he is the sole-decision making authority. More so, since former Congress president Rahul Gandhi led the five-month long Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir becoming the face of the party. Though Mr. Gandhi assiduously in media interactions during the course of the yatra redirected all organisational queries to Mr. Kharge.

Mr. Kharge arrived in Raipur late on Thursday evening. The party has organised a reception dinner to honour him. Sources said, that the Gandhi’s deliberately scheduled their travel plans, to ensure that Mr. Kharge is not overshadowed by their presence. “It is likely, that they (Gandhi family) will also skip the steering committee meeting, since their presence could send a wrong signal of them acting as backseat drivers,” a senior party functionary said.

This is the party’s first plenary session to be held outside Delhi since the last one in Hyderabad in 2005. General secretary (Organisation) earlier this week termed the plenary session as an “important milestone” in the journey towards the 2024 parliamentary elections, with around 15,000 delegates from across the country participating in the event. The plenary will set the road ahead for the party and also reveal the contours of Team Kharge.

After the steering committee meeting on Friday morning, at 4 p.m. subjection committees will meet to deliberate on six-resolutions. On 25th and 26th February these resolutions will be discussed in the plenary. On February 26 2 p.m., Mr. Kharge will give his concluding address, which will be followed by a public rally in Raipur at 4 p.m.