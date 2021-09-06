Gandhinagar municipal election to be held on October 3

AHMEDABAD

Declaration of results on October 5, says official

Voting for the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation in Gujarat will be held on October 3 as per the new schedule the State Election Commission announced on Monday.

The poll body had earlier postponed the election originally scheduled in April.

“The polling for the GMC with 44 seats in 11 wards will be held between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on October 3 while counting of votes and declaration of results will be on October 5,”' State Election Commissioner Sanjay Prasad told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Elections will also be held to the Okha and the Tharad municipalities on the same day. Mid-term polls to the Bhanvad municipality and byelections to 104 vacant seats of other local bodies will also be held.

“With the announcement, the model code of conduct has now come into force in Gujarat,” Mr. Prasad said, adding the last date to submit nominations is September 18.

Elections were held in two phases for the district and taluka panchayats and the municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar in November.

The ruling BJP controls most of the local bodies including the corporations, district and taluka panchayats and municipalities.