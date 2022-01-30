Gandhiji continues to be there where truth is alive: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI01_30_2022_000028A)

New Delhi

30 January 2022 21:43 IST

Priyanka also pays tributes to the Mahatma by posting a quote on ahimsa

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said a ‘Hindutvawadi’ had shot dead the Father of the Nation but “Gandhiji continues to be there where truth is alive.”

“A ‘Hindutvawadi’ had shot Gandhiji. All ‘Hindutvawadis’ feel that Gandhiji is no more. Where there is truth, Bapu is still alive there,” the former Congress chief tweeted with the hashtag ‘Forever Gandhi’.

The Congress leader visited Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Raj Ghat to offer floral tributes.

On January 30, 1948, Nathuram Godse shot dead the Father of the Nation and since then the day is observed as Martyrs’ Day.

The former Congress chief also shared a quote of Mahatma Gandhi on his Twitter handle: “When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time they can seem invincible but in the end, they always fall. Think of it always.”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi by posting a quote on ahimsa (non-violence) being the quality of a brave man.

“Our beloved Bapu may not be amongst us today to lead us through these tough times but his ways of fighting fearlessly & relentlessly against tyranny, apathy, injustice & falsehood continue to guide us in our quest for a prosperous & progressive India,” the official handle of the Congress tweeted.