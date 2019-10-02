Mahatma Gandhi@150
Gandhi@150 | Inspiring words from the Mahatma
Here are a few quotes from Mahatma Gandhi, selected from "Hundred gems from Gandhiji" published by The Hindu on Gandhi's birth centenary in 1969.
- Realisation of Truth is not at all possible without 'Ahimsa' (non violence).
- Let us respect other religions even as we respect our own.
- Man can move mountains by faith.
- True happiness does not come from without: it comes from within.
- He who loses his individuality loses all.
- Selfless action is a source of strength.
- He who is unable to rule over self can never really succeed in ruling over others.
- No man is worthless who lightens anyone's burden at all.
- Our happiness and peace of mind lie in our doing what we regard as right and proper, not in doing what others say or do.
- To seek a favour is to bater away one's freedom.
- The greatness of a person lies in his heart, not in his head.
- Drops make the ocean, the reason being that there is complete cohesion and cooperation among the drops.
- When a man submits to constituted authority, it means he is paying the price of personal freedom.
- If we are careful about the means, the end will take care of itself.
- In complete nonviolence, there is complete absence of hatred.
- Only he can be a leader who never loses hope.
- Deeds like seeds take their own time to fructify.
- Confession of error works like a broom. The broom sweeps away filth; confession does no less.
- Prayer needs a heart, not a voice. Without the heart, words have no meaning.
