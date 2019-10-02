Mahatma Gandhi@150

Gandhi@150 | Inspiring words from the Mahatma

Mahatma Gandhi at Juhu after convalescing at Birla’s Cottage, in 1938.

Mahatma Gandhi at Juhu after convalescing at Birla's Cottage, in 1938.

Here are a few quotes from Mahatma Gandhi, selected from "Hundred gems from Gandhiji" published by The Hindu on Gandhi's birth centenary in 1969.

  • Realisation of Truth is not at all possible without 'Ahimsa' (non violence).
  • Let us respect other religions even as we respect our own.
  • Man can move mountains by faith.
  • True happiness does not come from without: it comes from within.
  • He who loses his individuality loses all.
  • Selfless action is a source of strength.
  • He who is unable to rule over self can never really succeed in ruling over others.
  • No man is worthless who lightens anyone's burden at all.
  • Our happiness and peace of mind lie in our doing what we regard as right and proper, not in doing what others say or do.
  • To seek a favour is to bater away one's freedom.
  • The greatness of a person lies in his heart, not in his head.
  • Drops make the ocean, the reason being that there is complete cohesion and cooperation among the drops.
  • When a man submits to constituted authority, it means he is paying the price of personal freedom.
  • If we are careful about the means, the end will take care of itself.
  • In complete nonviolence, there is complete absence of hatred.
  • Only he can be a leader who never loses hope.
  • Deeds like seeds take their own time to fructify.
  • Confession of error works like a broom. The broom sweeps away filth; confession does no less.
  • Prayer needs a heart, not a voice. Without the heart, words have no meaning.

Watch: Mahatma Gandhi's impactful role in India's freedom struggle
 

Printable version | Jan 7, 2020 10:22:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/gandhi150-inspiring-words-from-the-mahatma/article29572853.ece

