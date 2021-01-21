Gandhi statue at Parliament shifted

New Delhi

21 January 2021 03:57 IST

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi opposite the main entrance of Parliament House was shifted to a new location opposite the Lok Sabha Speaker’s entrance on Tuesday to make way for the construction of the new Parliament building, said sources. The statue would be moved again once the new building comes up.

Lok Sabha sources said on Wednesday that the statue was placed in front of the Speaker’s entrance, in front of gate number 3, as a mark of respect. The statue would be shifted to a prominent place once the new building came up, the sources said.

Advertising

Advertising

According to officials of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Central Public Works Department, the statues at the Parliament complex would be shifted to locations decided by the Speaker. A senior Ministry official said the locations for all the statues had been finalised.

The construction of the new Parliament building adjacent to the existing building began last week. The iconic statue of Mahatma Gandhi was in the way of construction activity, with the dust and sound-proofing barriers being put up, the official said.