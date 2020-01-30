Gandhi Smriti shut till 5.30 p.m. on Martyrs’ Day citing ‘security reasons’

Gandhi Smriti at Tees January Marg was shut for public entry on Martyrs’ Day with a notice at the gate citing “security reasons”.

The “general notice” outside reads “Due to security reasons, Gandhi Smriti, 5, Tees January Marg, New Delhi 110001 will remain closed from January 29, 12 noon to January 30, 2020 5.30 p.m.”

It adds that the Museum will be open to the general public from 5.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. on January 30.

Several visitors to the museum were asked to leave.

Satya Pal, an octogenarian who said comes to Gandhi Smriti every year on Martyr’s Day, went home disappointed as he was not allowed to enter. “They are preparing for some government programme where you can enter only with a pass. They should not close it for the public. I come every year, this has not happened ever,” Mr. Pal said.

Tourist buses, some full of foreign visitors, were also asked to leave and come back at 5.30 p.m.

Gandhi Smriti, formerly called Birla House, is a museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi. It is where Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948 and the location where he spent the last few days of his life.

Sources at the Ministry of Culture said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend a programme at the venue later in the day. Delhi Police personnel, Paramilitary personnel as well as other security agencies were seen making arrangements at the venue.

However, there has been no official communication about any scheduled event.