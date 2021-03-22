Gandhi Peace Prize for Mujibur Rahman, late Oman Sultan

NEW DELHI

22 March 2021 16:58 IST

Award recognises their visionary leadership, says Culture Ministry

The Culture Ministry on Monday announced that the father of the nation of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the late Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said Al Said, would be awarded the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2020 and 2019 respectively.

The Ministry said the jury, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprising the Chief Justice of India, the leader of the single largest Opposition party in the Lok Sabha, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and founder of Sulabh International Bindeshwar Pathak, met on March 19 and decided on the awardees for the annual prize.

The Ministry said Rahman was chosen in “recognition of his outstanding contributions towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods”.

Advertising

Advertising

“PM Modi has said Bangabandhu [Rahman] was a champion of human rights and freedom, and is a hero to Indians as well. He also said the legacy and inspiration of Bangabandhu has made the heritage of both countries more comprehensive and deep-rooted, and that the path shown by Bangabandhu has laid a strong foundation for the partnership, progress and prosperity of both countries over the last decade.”

It said the award recognised his unparalleled contribution towards inspiring the liberation of Bangladesh.

Regarding the 2019 prize, the Ministry said: “His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was a visionary leader whose twin policy of moderation and mediation in addressing international issues won him praise and respect across the globe...H.M. Sultan Qaboos was the architect of the special ties between India and Oman. He had studied in India and always maintained a special relationship with India.”

It said the award recognised his leadership in strengthening the ties between India and Oman and his efforts to promote peace in the Gulf region.

The Ministry said the award carries ₹1 crore, a citation, a plaque and an item of traditional handicraft or handloom.