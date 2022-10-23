Gandhi family, its NGOs not above law: BJP on cancellation of FCRA licences of RGF, RGCT

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also hit out at the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation for receiving donations from controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik

PTI New Delhi
October 23, 2022 16:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The BJP on October 23 welcomed the cancellation of the FCRA licences of two NGOs headed by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and said the Gandhi family and organisations linked to them can't be above law.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that the home ministry's decision to cancel the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act licences of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT) for alleged violation of laws has "exposed" their corruption.

He also hit out at the RGF for receiving donations from controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, the Chinese embassy and the Chinese government besides several people accused of corruption charges, including Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, when the Congress-led UPA was in power.

The Modi Government has acted in accordance with the law and the Constitution, he said, adding that no one had the courage to act against the likes of Naik, who is facing probe on terror charges and has fled India, when the UPA was in power.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When the Indian Army was in a standoff with Chinese forces during the Doklam crisis, the Gandhi family was in the "Chinese tent", Mr. Patra alleged in an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi's then meeting with its ambassador. Ms. Sonia Gandhi was running the UPA Government and the NGOs with extra constitutional authority, he claimed, alleging that these private bodies received patronage from the then ruling dispensation as several Ministries and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) donated them huge amount of money.

Even the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund meant for help in disasters and accidents donated to the RGF, he noted.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"The Gandhi family is present wherever there is corruption," Mr. Patra alleged.

These dynasts enjoyed perks of power without responsibility and accountability, he said.

Government sources said the action against the two NGOs came following investigations carried out by an inter-ministerial committee formed by the MHA in 2020.

"The FCRA licences of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust have been cancelled after investigations against these NGOs," an official said.

The investigators covered alleged manipulation of documents while filing income-tax returns, misuse of funds and money laundering while receiving funds from foreign countries, including China.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
national politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app