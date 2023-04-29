ADVERTISEMENT

Galwan hero's wife becomes Army officer; posted to eastern Ladakh

April 29, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - New Delhi

Naik Singh was from the 16th Battalion of Bihar Regiment and he was posthumously awarded Vir Chakra in 2021.

PTI

Rekha Singh, wife of Naik Deepak Singh who was killed in the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020, was commissioned into the Indian Army as a Lieutenant. | Photo Credit: Twitter: ADG PI-INDIAN ARMY/@adgpi

Rekha Singh, wife of Naik Deepak Singh who was killed in the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020, has been commissioned into the Indian Army as a Lieutenant, officials said on Saturday.

She has been posted to a frontline base along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, they said Lt. Singh on Saturday completed her one-year training at the Chennai-based Officers Training Academy (OTA).

Naik Singh was from the 16th Battalion of Bihar Regiment and he was posthumously awarded Vir Chakra in 2021.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Woman Cadet Rekha Singh, wife of Late Naik(Nursing Assistant) Deepak Singh, #VirChakra(Posthumous) got commissioned into #IndianArmy after completing her training from #OTA  #Chennai," the Army tweeted.

It said Deepak Singh made the supreme sacrifice during the Galwan Valley clashes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

India

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US