Gallantry medals of 3 policemen withdrawn

Gallantry medals given to three policemen have been withdrawn after they were found to be involved in corruption and other cases, a Home Ministry official said.
The three are former Madhya Pradesh additional superintendent of police Dharmendra Choudhary, Punjab Police sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh and Jharkhand Police sub-inspector Lalit Kumar.
Dharmendra Choudhary allegedly orchestrated a fake encounter in Jabua in 2002, the official said. Gurmeet Singh was sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case in 2006, while Lalit Kumar was found to be involved in corruption cases, the official said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor