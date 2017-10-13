Gallantry medals of 3 policemen withdrawn

Gallantry medals given to three policemen have been withdrawn after they were found to be involved in corruption and other cases, a Home Ministry official said.

The three are former Madhya Pradesh additional superintendent of police Dharmendra Choudhary, Punjab Police sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh and Jharkhand Police sub-inspector Lalit Kumar.

Dharmendra Choudhary allegedly orchestrated a fake encounter in Jabua in 2002, the official said. Gurmeet Singh was sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case in 2006, while Lalit Kumar was found to be involved in corruption cases, the official said.