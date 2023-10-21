ADVERTISEMENT

Gaganyaan mission | ISRO chairman S Somanath calls off launch

October 21, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:54 am IST - Sriharikota

Test Vehicle D1 mission was scheduled for a lift-off from the first launch pad at 8 am which was revised to 8.45 am

PTI

“The lift-off is rescheduled at 08:30 Hrs. IST,” an ISRO update on ‘X’ said. An announcement to this effect was also made at the Mission Control Centre. | Photo Credit: C.S. Hemanth

The lift off of ISRO test vehicle with crew safety related payloads in Gaganyaan mission at Sriharikota was called off by the organisation on Saturday.

ISRO on Saturday rescheduled the launch of its maiden Test Vehicle for the Gaganyaan human space flight mission by 30 minutes from the spaceport here. Mission director initiated the automatic launch sequence for the mission which was scheduled to take place at 8.45 a.m.

At first, test Vehicle D1 mission was scheduled for a lift-off from the first launch pad at 8 a.m. which was revised to 8.30 a.m.

While the reason for the change in timing was not known immediately, sources said it might be due to rainfall and cloudy weather conditions.

Soon after the announcement was made about the change in timings, the countdown timer which was displayed on the monitors at Satish Dhawan Space Centre was also removed.

The 13-hour countdown commenced on Friday at 7pm.

The test vehicle mission is predecessor to the Gaganyaan programme which aims to send humans into space on a Low Earth Orbit of 400kms for three days and bring them safely back to the Earth.

