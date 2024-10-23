Gagangeer attacker caught on camera, infra projects’ security to be enhanced in Kashmir

One of the two attackers, who opened fire at 12 civilians and left seven dead in Ganderbal’s Gagangeer area on October 20, has been captured on camera. Meanwhile, J&K Lieutenant Governor directed the J&K Police to beef up security of infrastructure projects.

Preliminary reports suggested one of the attackers wielding a rifle barged into the campsite. He showered bullets at the workers, including a doctor, at the under-construction strategic tunnel that connects the Valley with Union Territory of Ladakh. The camera installed at the construction site captured the face of one of the two attackers.

Security agencies have failed to trace the militants after the attack. The attackers also burnt down several vehicles of the private construction company. Security agencies suspect the attackers could be hiding in the flanks of the thick forest ranges adjacent to the attack site.

Meanwhile, security has been put on high alert in the Valley after the attack. It’s the first such major attack in J&K since the Centre ended J&K’s special status in 2019. Earlier, militants carried out a series of targeted attacks on minorities and non-local workers. However, an infrastructure project and its workers have come under attack for the first time.

In the wake of the attack, J&K LG Sinha on Wednesday held a security review meeting at the Raj Bhawan.

It was attended by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat; Principal Secretary, Home Department, Chandraker Bharti; Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Vijay Kumar; Additional Director General of Police, CID, Nitish Kumar; Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Mandeep Bhandari; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri and other senior officials of the J&K Police.

The meeting put thrust on upscaling security of infrastructure projects in Kashmir. An official said LG Sinha directed the J&K Police “to ensure stringent measures to tighten the security grid around key infrastructure projects and construction camps for the safety of workers.”

The police have also been directed to conduct security audits of infrastructure projects, set up round-the-clock checkpoints at the strategic points, increase night patrolling and area domination.

“The police must ensure a robust security, intelligence grid intensified and well-planned joint operation with Army and other security agencies to eliminate terrorism. The entire terror eco-system including perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists requires to be completely dismantled,” the Lieutenant Governor said.