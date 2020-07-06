Gagandeep Kang quits Translational Health Science and Technology Institute, Faridabad

Gagandeep Kang, Executive Director, Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad, resigned from her position at the institute on Monday, multiple sources confirmed to The Hindu.

She has at least a year to go before her term comes to an end at the institute, an autonomous body under the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology.

Dr. Kang (57) informed faculty members at the institute of her decision on Monday morning and has reportedly requested the Department of Biotechnology to relieve her by the end of August.

She is the first Indian woman to be elected as Fellow, Royal Society, London, and was instrumental in the development of Rotavac, the first vaccine to be made from scratch in India. Dr. Kang is also vice-chairperson, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness, a global consortium involved with facilitating promising vaccine candidates for COVID-19.

She was the head of a group constituted by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and the National COVID-19 taskforce to look at prospective indigenous vaccine candidates out of India. This group was however disbanded in a little over a month, as previously reported by The Hindu.

Dr. Kang is also Professor, Department of Gastrointestinal Sciences, Christian Medical College,Vellore. She was on lien from the institution and that tenure is to expire this August.