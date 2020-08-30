Nitin Gadkari inaugurates ₹400 cr. infra projects in Gadchiroli

NEW DELHI

30 August 2020 22:33 IST

Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh-Telangana NH connectivity now complete, he says

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday inaugurated three bridges and two road improvement projects concluded at an outlay of over ₹400 crore in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra.

The senior Minister also laid foundation stones for four major bridge projects across four rivers, including Wainganga.

At the inauguration ceremony conducted virtually, Mr. Gadkari said with the construction of the bridges over the Pranahita and the Indravati rivers, the National Highway connectivity linking Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Telangana was now complete.

Advertising

Advertising

All-weather road network

“This is a dream which has come true after nearly 25 years, when it was conceived when I was a Minister in Maharashtra. The all-weather road network in far-flung areas of Naxal-affected districts like Gadchiroli will improve socio-economic levels and in the next two years or so Gadchiroli will see an all-round transformation.”

He said the length of the National Highways in Gadchiroli during his tenure had increased from 54 km to 647 km and his Ministry had so far approved 44 road projects of 541 km length with an outlay of ₹1,740 crores for the district.