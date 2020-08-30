Nitin Gadkari inaugurates ₹400 cr. infra projects in Gadchiroli

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday inaugurated three bridges and two road improvement projects concluded at an outlay of over ₹400 crore in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra.
The senior Minister also laid foundation stones for four major bridge projects across four rivers, including Wainganga.
At the inauguration ceremony conducted virtually, Mr. Gadkari said with the construction of the bridges over the Pranahita and the Indravati rivers, the National Highway connectivity linking Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Telangana was now complete.
All-weather road network
“This is a dream which has come true after nearly 25 years, when it was conceived when I was a Minister in Maharashtra. The all-weather road network in far-flung areas of Naxal-affected districts like Gadchiroli will improve socio-economic levels and in the next two years or so Gadchiroli will see an all-round transformation.”
He said the length of the National Highways in Gadchiroli during his tenure had increased from 54 km to 647 km and his Ministry had so far approved 44 road projects of 541 km length with an outlay of ₹1,740 crores for the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath