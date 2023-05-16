HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gadkari gets another threat call at official residence in Delhi

Nitin Gadkari’s office in Nagpur had received such threat calls on two separate occasions earlier this year

May 16, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways. File.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

An unidentified man made a threatening call on the landline number of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's official residence on Motilal Nehru road here, police said on May 16.

The call was received by a staff of Gadkari's office Monday night. The caller did not share his details and demanded to speak to the Minister and threaten him, a senior police officer said.

"The caller spoke in Hindi and said ' mujhe mantri ji se baat karni hai, unhe threaten karna hai' (I want to talk to the minister and want to threaten him), and disconnected the call," he said.

The Minister's office reported the matter to Delhi Police which is now investigating the matter.

"All call records details are being analysed. The accused had called on the landline number so we are trying to trace the number to get to the culprit. An enquiry is underway," the officer added.

ALSO READ
Security beefed up at Gadkari’s office in Nagpur after receiving threat calls

Notably, the Minister's office in Nagpur had received such threat calls on two separate occasions earlier this year.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had gone to Nagpur on May 9 to conduct a probe into the matter. The calls were allegedly made by a murder convict, Jayesh Pujari alias Kantha, who was arrested from a jail in Belagavi, Karnataka, and booked under the anti-terror law UAPA, police had said.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.