G7 summit | Modi calls for adopting ‘one earth, one health’ approach to deal with coronavirus

As chair of the G7, the U.K. invited India, Australia, South Korea and South Africa to the summit as guest countries.

Addressing the First Outreach Session of the ongoing G7 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conveyed India's commitment to “collective” solution to global health challenges. Prime Minister Modi called for “one earth, one health” approach which aims for unity and solidarity among the states of the world to deal with the pandemic. He also emphasised the need to keep raw materials for vaccines easily accessible.

Sources said, Mr Modi “Sought G7’s support for proposal moved by India and South Africa at the WTO for a TRIPS waiver.” The waiver will help India scale up production of anti-COVID-19 vaccines. The argument found strong support from Australia and other countries. French President Macron too argued for strengthening the abilities of countries like India that can play a vital role to contain the pandemic.

Mr. Modi referred to special responsibility of “democratic and transparent societies to prevent future pandemics.” He expressed “India's emphasis on keeping open supply chains for vaccine raw materials and components to help enhance vaccine production in countries like India.”

Prime Minister Modi participated in the session via virtual mode as his visit to the United Kingdom was cancelled on May 11 in view of the current second wave of COVID-19 which has hit India hard. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson invited PM Modi to attend the outreach session of G7 meeting in Cornwall which is also being attended by leaders of Australia, South Korea and South Africa.

Mr. Modi said India is willing to share its experience and expertise regarding the pandemic with the rest of the world.