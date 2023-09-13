HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

G20 summit a crowning moment for India; a loss for China: President of U.S.-India Strategic and Partnership Forum

The decision of Chinese President Xi Jinping not to attend the G-20 Summit was in fact a blessing in disguise, he felt.

September 13, 2023 08:36 am | Updated 08:36 am IST - Washington

PTI
The just concluded G-20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi wherein the communique reflected the success of Indian diplomacy, said Mukesh Aghi, the president of the U.S.-India Strategic and Partnership Forum | file photo

The just concluded G-20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi wherein the communique reflected the success of Indian diplomacy, said Mukesh Aghi, the president of the U.S.-India Strategic and Partnership Forum | file photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The just concluded G-20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi wherein the communique reflected the success of Indian diplomacy, is a crowning moment for India and a big loss for China, the head of an India-centric American business advocacy and strategic group said on Tuesday.

“So basically, two things came out. One is that you have a single communique coming out, but more important is that India came out as the leader of the Global South. That also means that it was a loss for China because they did not send their president there,” Mukesh Aghi, the president of the U.S.-India Strategic and Partnership Forum, told PTI in an interview.

“G-20 is a crowning moment for India. Congratulations to the (Indian) leadership,” Mr. Aghi said, adding: “And to be honest, we were surprised when we heard that there was a communique coming out because we thought there would be no communique coming out (of G-20)."

“They (Indian leadership) delivered, not just only on the messaging, but the process also. For the first time, we saw G-20 where you had so many cities in India engaged in pre-G-20 meetings. The whole country was involved, and all major cities were involved. That means you spruce up the city, you build the cities, making sure the guests have a positive impression about the city,” the businessperson said days after the conclusion of the historic G-20 Summit in New Delhi.

“It led to the session, which when G-20 came in, and I think to get the communique out in a fractured world shows the success of Indian diplomacy. It shows the success of the leadership of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. So, I would say it was a tremendous success from a global perspective,” Mr. Aghi said.

The decision of Chinese President Xi Jinping not to attend the G-20 Summit was in fact a blessing in disguise, he felt.

“I would say that President Xi not coming in, basically created a vacuum where President Biden and Prime Minister Modi could drive their agenda much more freely and they were able to get a communique out,” he said.

India, which is an almost $4 trillion economy and will be $5 trillion in the next two years, is becoming an economic powerhouse, Aghi observed.

“But more importantly, India is a rising power and it'll become one day a great power. I think the diplomatic skills, the execution of a flawless G-20 sends the message that India has arrived on the scene and it is becoming a great power,” he said.

“And to be able to execute among 20 different leaders and also a kudos to India for getting Africa into G-20. That sends a message that India is a voice for the Global South,” he asserted.

The success of the G-20 Summit reflects the leadership of the Prime Minister, he observed. “He (Modi) basically set up a G-20 agenda, focusing on 'One Earth, One Family, One Future. (HE) also basically brought in the developing countries to the process itself. So, it is not what I call a military might agenda or an economic might agenda; it is a compassionate agenda, trying to see how you can work with emerging countries to solve the issues from food to supply chain, from energy to technology itself. So, I think it was an agenda which basically focused on One Earth, One Family, One Future,” he said.

Related Topics

G20 / India / G-20 New Delhi 2023

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.