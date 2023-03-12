ADVERTISEMENT

G20 members to deliberate on Blue economy and responsible AI at 3-day meet

March 12, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST - Guwahati

Blue Economy is the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of our ecosystem.

PTI

G-20 India logo is seen as preparations underway for the upcoming 1st Sustainable Financial Working Group (SFWG) meeting, in Guwahati | Photo Credit: ANI

Blue economy and responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be deliberated at the three-day meeting of Supreme Audit Institutions-20 (SAI20) beginning Monday here.

The meeting is being hosted by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India here on Monday as part of the country's G20 presidency.

The delegates from G20 member countries, guest nations and other International Organisations would attend the SAI20 event.

In addition, the SAIs of Australia, Brazil, Egypt, Indonesia, Oman, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the UAE will also participate in the deliberations, said a release.

Under the guiding philosophy for India's presidency of G20, Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam (One Earth, One Family, and One Future), the CAG has proposed the collaboration of SAI20 Engagement Group on two priority areas — Blue Economy and Responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI), it added.

During the course of the meeting, SAI India will present the concept themes on Blue Economy and Responsible AI. There shall be further sharing of experiences by the participant SAIs including member SAIs and guest SAIs of G20, the release said.

Responsible AI is a governance framework aimed at what data can be collected and used, how AI models should be evaluated, and how to best deploy and monitor models.

The framework can also define who is accountable for any negative outcomes of AI.

