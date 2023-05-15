ADVERTISEMENT

G20 CWG meeting in Odisha to focus on joint heritage conservation projects: Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy

May 15, 2023 06:18 am | Updated 06:02 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Sunday said the Second G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) meeting here will discuss joint heritage conservation projects and various exchange programmes in order to boost interconnected communities.

Delegates from G20 members, guest nations and several international organisations arrived here on Sunday for the Second G20 CWG meeting that commences from Monday.

Reddy, the Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North East Region, told a presser that the meeting will focus on collaborative initiatives such as cultural exchange programs, joint heritage conservation projects, and cross-cultural dialogues that can strengthen connections and build more resilient and interconnected communities.

Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal said cultural sites should be linked with economic activities, and tourism should be developed in such places to promote employment opportunities for locals.

“The meeting aims to build on the discussions from the 1st CWG meeting held in February at Khajuraho, and the expert-driven Global Thematic Webinars focusing on the four priority areas of the CWG - protection and restitution of cultural property; harnessing living heritage for a sustainable future; promotion of cultural and creative industries and creative economy; leveraging digital technologies for the protection and promotion of culture,” an official release added.

