G20 countries agree upon role of education as critical enabler of human dignity, empowerment globally, says Pradhan

June 22, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Pune

Dharmendra Pradhan outlined the five outcomes after a meeting of G20 Education Ministers in Pune.

PTI

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. | Photo Credit: PTI

The G20 countries have unanimous views on five major areas including capacity building of teachers, role of education as critical enabler of human dignity and empowerment globally and recognising important role of green transition and digital transformation, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on June 22.

Mr. Pradhan outlined the five outcomes after a meeting of G20 Education Ministers in Pune.

“The G20 countries have agreed upon role of education as critical enabler of human dignity and empowerment globally. The countries agreed upon the need to work together for resilient, equitable, inclusive and sustainable future through education,” he told a press conference.

“G20 nations have a unanimous view that education is not only about academic learning but also developing life, technical, vocational skills to make learners future ready. There is also unanimity among G20 nations on role of teachers in promoting education, focus to be on capacity building. The counties have also resolved to recognise role of digital transformation, green transition, women empowerment and education for sustainable development,” he added.

At the meeting, ministers of the G20 grouping formally accepted the outcome documents, marking the culmination of the extensive deliberations carried out over the past several months within the education working group track.

These outcome documents will serve as a roadmap for the international community, guiding coordinated actions to ensure inclusive and high-quality education for all learners.

The G20 Education Working Group focused on finding inclusive solutions and collective actions to address the diverse global challenges of the day during its four meetings in Chennai, Amritsar, Bhubaneshwar and Pune.

It emphasised on four priority areas — ensuring foundational literacy and numeracy, especially in the context of blended learning, making tech-enabled learning more inclusive, qualitative, and collaborative; building capacities and promoting lifelong learning in the context of the future of work; and strengthening research and fostering innovation through enhanced collaboration and partnerships.

