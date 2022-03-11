G-23 meets to discuss Congress debacle

Congress leader Manish Tewari leaves the residence of senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad after a meeting on March 11, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

Sidhu creates fresh controversy over Punjab’s ‘excellent decision on new system’

The crushing defeat in the Assembly elections may have stunned Congress’ top leadership into silence but some of the group of 23 (G-23) leaders met at former Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Delhi residence on Friday evening to discuss the latest round of poll debacle for the party.

The meeting of the G-23, the group of leaders who had written a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi in August 2020 to press for internal reforms and collective leadership, comes ahead of the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) that will be convened shortly for a post-mortem on the poll results.

As The Hindu reported on Thursday, the G-23 group will demand that the CWC meet should include only core members as additional numbers in an extended CWC meet is used to target them.

“We discussed the shocking results and on a collective way forward,”said a G-23 member.

This group, which includes senior leaders like Mr. Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal and Manish Tewari, among others, has been vocal about the party’s decline after a series of electoral losses since 2014. But the sense of alarm this time isn’t restricted to this group alone as several leaders outside their fold also expressed “deep disappointment” over the decision-making process in the party. Some of them specifically targeted the aides of former party chief, Rahul Gandhi, and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, for trying to do “backroom manoeuvres”.

A senior leader also pointed out that though a five-member committee had prepared detailed reports on the Assam and West Bengal poll debacles by interviewing over 250 people last June-July, it was never taken up by the CWC.

“The first thing that the leadership should have done is to sack Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief after losing Punjab. It’s about sending a signal in politics,” said a senior leader, referring to Mr. Sidhu’s controversial comment that the people of the State had taken an excellent decision.

Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters at Amritsar, Mr. Sidhu had said, “I congratulate the people of Punjab for this excellent decision of ushering in a new system. I said it yesterday also that people can’t be wrong and in the voice of the people lies the voice of god. We should bow before it with dignity and humility.”

Mr. Sidhu’s comments, leaders argued privately, merely reinforced the top leadership’s mishandling of Punjab, first by appointing him as the PCC chief chief and later removing Capt. (Retd.) Amarinder Singh in a “clumsy manner”. Capt. Amarinder not only formed the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) after the Congress cornered him into resigning from the Chief Minister’s post, he also tied up with the BJP.in the State.

“The @INCIndia leadership will never learn! Who is responsible for the humiliating defeat of Congress in UP? What about Manipur, Goa, Uttrakhand? The answer is written in bold letters on the wall but as always I presume they will avoid reading it,” Capt. Amarinder said in a tweet.

The former Punjab Chief Minister’s tweet was in response to a comment by party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, who blamed the Punjab poll results on four-and-half-years of anti-incumbency directed at the Amarinder Singh government.

With the leadership of the Gandhis coming under attack from several quarters, Karnataka PCC chief D. K. Shivakumar came out in their support by stating that the party could not stay united without them.

Lok Sabha member Shashi Thaoor, who had called for a reform of organisational leadership on Thursday, somewhat toned down his pitch by stating that the Congress may have lost but was not defeated and will prove to be a “worthy adversary”.