G-23 leaders root for Ghulam Nabi Azad to lead Congress

Senior Congress leaders, who assembled in Jammu in a show of strength, on Saturday said the faction of 23 leaders wants a strong Congress rooted in Gandhi’s principles and sees an experienced leader in Ghulam Nabi Azad.

“People say ‘G23’, I say Gandhi 23. With the belief, resolve & thinking of Mahatma Gandhi, this nation’s law and Constitution was formed. Congress is standing strongly to take these forward. ‘G23’ want Congress to be strong,” Congress leader Raj Babbar said during the party ‘Shanti Sammelan’ in Jammu.

Other senior Congress leaders Anand Sharma, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kapil Sibal, Raj Babbar and Vivek Tankha also spoke on the occasion.

“The truth is that we see Congress party getting weak. That is why we have gathered here. We had gathered together earlier too and we have to strengthen the party together,” Mr. Sibal said.

He said Mr. Azad is an experienced person. “He flies an aeroplane. An engineer accompanies him to detect and repair any malfunctioning in the engine. Ghulam Nabi ji is experienced as well as engineer,” Mr. Sibal said.

He is one such leader who knows ground reality of Congress in every district of every State. “We were saddened when we realised that he is being freed from Parliament. We didn’t want him to go from Parliament...I can’t understand why is Congress not using his experience,” Mr. Sibal added.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is heading the Congress camp, said his party respect all religions, people and castes. “We equally respect everyone, that is our strength and we will continue with this,” Mr. Azad said.