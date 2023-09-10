HamberMenu
G-20 Summit | Spotlight on Odisha’s Konark Wheel at venue

The replica of the wheel served as the backdrop as Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed G-20 leaders at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi

September 10, 2023 05:17 am | Updated 05:17 am IST - New Delhi:

PTI
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows a mural of Konark Sun temple wheel from Indian state of Odisha to U.S. President Joe Biden upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention center for the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows a mural of Konark Sun temple wheel from Indian state of Odisha to U.S. President Joe Biden upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention center for the G20 Summit in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: AP

A replica of the Konark Wheel from Odisha's Sun Temple served as the backdrop for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welcome handshake with G-20 leaders as they arrived at the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam, here on Saturday.

The backdrop carried a striking image of the Konark Wheel with the G-20 logo on one side and the theme of India's presidency of the grouping, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - One Earth. One Family. One Future', on the other.

Mr. Modi welcomed heads of states and other leaders amid melodious strains of shehnai as flags of G-20 member countries, invited nations and several international organisations fluttered in the morning breeze.

The Konark Wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. The wheel embodies India's ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation and architectural excellence.

Its rotating motion symbolises time, Kaalchakra, as well as progress and continuous change.

It serves as a powerful symbol of the wheel of democracy that reflects the resilience of democratic ideals and commitment to progress in society.

U.S. President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and several other top leaders were among those welcomed by Mr. Modi at the G-20 Summit.

Artists played 'Vaishnav Jan To', 'Padharo Mharo Des' and 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' on shehnai as the leaders walked the red carpet at the Bharat Mandapam.

