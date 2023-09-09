HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

G-20 Summit | PM Modi announces launch of Global Biofuel Alliance

Our proposal is to take an initiative at a global-level to take ethanol blending in petrol up to 20%, PM Modi said during G-20 Summit session on ‘One Earth’

September 09, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets prior to addressing the Session 1 of the G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on September 9, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets prior to addressing the Session 1 of the G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on September 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

India on September 9 announced the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance and urged G-20 nations to join the initiative with a plea to take ethanol blending with petrol globally to 20%.

Also read | G-20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi Live Updates

Speaking at the G-20 Summit session on 'One Earth', Prime Minister Narendra Modi also proposed to launch the 'G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation' and urged leaders to start working on 'Green Credit Initiative'.

"Today, the need of the hour is that all countries should work together in the field of fuel blending. Our proposal is to take an initiative at a global-level to take ethanol blending in petrol up to 20%," he said.

"Or alternatively, we could work on developing another blending mix for the greater global good, one that ensures a stable energy supply while also contributing to climate security," PM Modi said at the session attended by U.S. President Joe Biden, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among others.

Related Topics

G20 / G-20 New Delhi 2023 / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.