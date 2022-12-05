G-20 Sherpas hold first round of substantive discussions of India’s G-20 Presidency

December 05, 2022 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Udaipur

The first day’s discussions included sessions on ‘Technical Transformation’, ‘Green Development and Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE)‘, ‘Global and Regional Economy: Prospects and Challenges’ and an informal ‘Chai pe Charcha’

The Hindu Bureau

India’s G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant speaks at the first G20 Sherpa meeting, in Udaipur on December 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

G-20 Sherpas held the first round of “substantive discussions” on the key areas of India’s G-20 Presidency, in Udaipur on Monday, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

“Discussions of the 1 st Sherpa meeting were initiated by India’s G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, through an overview of India’s G-20 priorities across our 13 working groups. The Sherpa highlighted India’s role in providing a greater voice to the Global South, and utilising its G-20 Chairship to forge win-win collaborations between developing countries and advanced economies,” said a press note released by the MEA.

Apart from Mr. Kant, Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, gave an outline of the key economic challenges before the world and “highlighted the need for collective efforts by the G-20 to deal with them”. The session on technology highlighted the importance of cyber security and digital skilling and the session on ‘Green Development’ included topics like ‘just green and energy transitions’.

“Through a range of cultural activities, visits to historic sites and scenic locations and showcasing Raasthani art and craft, the visiting G20 delegates have got a rich glimpse and deep insight into our rich history and traditions,” said the MEA in the press release.

Related Topics

G20

