G-20 presidency matter of pride for India: Ashok Gehlot

December 10, 2022 09:31 am | Updated 09:33 am IST - Jaipur

“All the Prime Ministers have contributed in the development of India”

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that the chairmanship of G-20 is a matter of pride for the country, suggesting that it was due to the contribution of all Prime Ministers leading India since its freedom.

He said that from independence till date all the Prime Ministers have contributed in the development of India.

After independence, India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru gave ideas of global welfare such 'Panchsheel principle' and the Non-Aligned Movement, he said.

India had hosted a NAM Conference in 1983 in New Delhi.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that the member countries of G-20 have a major share in the world's economy and population, and that it is a great platform to showcase the country's culture at the global level.

Mr. Gehlot said that the global summit is going to leave an indelible impression of Indian culture on the world and become a medium to turn the coming decade into "India's decade." Mr. Gehlot said this addressing from his residence a meeting related to the G-20 Summit held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conference.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister gave guidelines for documentation of all G-20 events, citing the example of the G-20 Sherpa meeting held in Udaipur, so that it can be used in future events.

He expressed his gratitude for the arrangements made by the Rajasthan government during the G-20 Sherpa meeting in Udaipur, with its hospitality, local cuisine, and traditional Rajasthani ways of welcoming the sherpas.

During the event, the sherpas praised the excellent use of digital transactions in Rajasthan.

It was said in the presentation that Rajasthan has set high standards in organizing G-20 meetings, which are inspirational for other States.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, and Governors, Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of several States attended the meet.

