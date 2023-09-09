G-20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration — Highlights

September 09, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the leaders of the bloc have arrived at a consensus to adopt the ‘Delhi Declaration’. The 100 per cent consensus has been achieved on all developmental and geo-political issues. India’s G20 Presidency under leadership of PM Modi has worked tirelessly towards the goal.

Message of India’s G20 presidency is that we are one earth one family and we share one future.

The new geopolitical paras are a powerful call for Planet, People, Peace, and Prosperity in today’s world.

The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons inadmissible’: G20 leaders’ declaration on Ukraine war.

The G20 India has been the ‘most ambitious’ in the history of the G20 presidencies. With 112 outcomes and presidency documents, it has more than tripled the substantive work from previous presidencies.

The G20 under India’s presidency have achieved 73 outcomes or lines of effort and 39 annexed presidency documents, totalling 112. This is the highest number of outcomes and presidency documents in the G20 history and is substantially more than previous presidencies.

With the adoption of the Delhi Declaration, “today’s era must be marked as the golden age of human-centric globalisation”.

