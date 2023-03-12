ADVERTISEMENT

G-20 meet to focus on blue economy, responsible AI

March 12, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated March 13, 2023 01:06 am IST - Guwahati

Comptroller and Auditor General of India is the Chair of the Supreme Audit Institutions-20 Engagement Group under the India’s G-20 Presidency

Devesh K. Pandey

G-20 India logo is seen as preparations underway for the upcoming 1st Sustainable Financial Working Group (SFWG) meeting, in Guwahati | Photo Credit: ANI

Responsible application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the ‘Blue Economy’ will be the primary issues in focus during brainstorming sessions at the three-day Supreme Audit Institutions-20 (SAI20) Engagement Group delegates’ meet starting on Monday.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, Girish Chandra Murmu, is the Chair of the SAI20 Engagement Group under the India’s G-20 Presidency.

“’Blue Economy’ is the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of our ecosystem. Responsible AI is a governance framework aimed at which data can be collected and used; how AI models should be evaluated; and how to best deploy and monitor the models. The framework can also define who is accountable for any negative outcomes of AI,” the CAG said in a statement.

Delegates from G-20 member countries, guest nations and other international organisations will attend the event. The SAIs of Australia, Brazil, Egypt, Indonesia, Oman, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates will be participating in-person.

The CAG had earlier proposed collaboration in the SAI20 Engagement Group on ‘Blue Economy’ and ‘Responsible AI’. During the meeting in Guwahati, he will present and introduce concept themes on the two issues. The participants will share their experiences in these areas.

Related Topics

India / G20

