G-20 declaration suggests structural changes to ensure education for all

September 10, 2023 05:32 am | Updated 05:32 am IST - New Delhi

The G-20 leaders’ declaration, adopted here on Saturday, suggested several structural changes to deliver quality education around the world. The leaders pledged their commitment to inclusive, equitable, high-quality education and skills training for all, including for those in vulnerable situations. “We recognise the importance of investment in supporting human capital development,” the declaration said.

The leaders resolved to recognise the importance of foundational learning (literacy, numeracy, and socio-emotional skills) as the primary building block for education and employment. They reiterated their commitment to harness digital technologies to overcome the digital divides for all learners.

The meeting extended support to educational institutions and teachers to enable them to keep pace with emerging trends and technological advances, including AI (Artificial Intelligence). They emphasised expanding access to high quality Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

The leaders also reaffirmed the commitment to promote open, equitable and secure scientific collaboration, and encourage mobility of students, scholars, researchers, and scientists across research and higher education institutions. They added that the importance of enabling life-long learning focused on skilling, reskilling, and upskilling, especially for vulnerable groups, will also be emphasised by the G-20.